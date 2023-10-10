London’s Luton Airport suspends flights after fire breaks out at one of its parking lots

LONDON (AP) — An airport in London said all flights have been suspended after a fire broke out in one of its parking lots. Luton Airport, located north of central London, said that all flights were suspended as emergency services respond to the blaze. It said access to the airport was restricted and urged people not to travel to the airport. Video posted on social media and British news outlets’ websites showed police and fire department vehicles gathered outside a multi-story parking lot which had its top level engulfed in orange flames. No other details were immediately available.

