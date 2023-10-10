North Carolina Democrat kicks off gubernatorial campaign tour alongside governor

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina gubernatorial candidate Josh Stein has kicked off his statewide campaign tour nine months after the Democrat entered the race. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper introduced the sitting attorney general to a small group of supporters on the Shaw University campus Tuesday in Raleigh. Cooper is barred from seeking a third consecutive term and has already endorsed Stein to succeed him. Former state Supreme Court Associate Justice Mike Morgan also is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor. Stein took aim in his speech Tuesday at sharp-spoken Republican candidate Mark Robinson.

By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM Associated Press/Report for America

