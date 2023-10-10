Prince Harry and Meghan to talk about youth mental health during New York City event

NEW YORK (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are hosting a conference in New York City on how the internet and social media affect youth mental health. The two will talk Tuesday about the topic at a panel alongside Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and moderated by NBC host Carson Daly, who has talked about his struggles with anxiety in the past. The conference — held on World Mental Health Day — is being coordinated by their Archewell Foundation. Its also part of a second annual mental health awareness festival hosted by a nonprofit called Project Healthy Minds. In the United Kingdom on Tuesday, Harry’s brother, Prince William and Kate also participated in a separate forum to draw awareness to young people’s challenges with mental health.

