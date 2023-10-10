Publishing executive found guilty in Tokyo Olympics bribery scandal, but avoids jail time

TOKYO (AP) — An executive at Japanese publishing house Kadokawa has been found guilty of bribing a former Tokyo Olympics organizing committee member. Toshiyuki Yoshihara was given a two-year prison sentence Tuesday, which was suspended for four years. That means he avoids prison time as long as he doesn’t break the law in the next four years. He was charged with paying 69 million yen, or about $463,000, to Haruyuki Takahashi. Tokyo District Court Presiding Judge Yoshihisa Nakao said Yoshihara wanted Kadokawa to have an edge in becoming a sponsor. The verdict is the latest in a series of bribery trials over sponsorships and licensing for products for the 2020 Olympics.

