Republicans are divided on far-right move to remove McCarthy as House speaker, an AP-NORC poll shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — New polling shows that the unprecedented ouster of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has left no consensus among Republicans about whether his removal was the right move. This comes as the party is struggling to coalesce around a new leader. Polling from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 25% of Republicans say they approve of the stunning decision by a small group of House Republicans to remove the California lawmaker from his post during a vote last week. Three in 10 Republicans believe that it was a mistake for a small faction of the party, and all Democrats, to support a motion ejecting McCarthy from the speakership.

By FARNOUSH AMIRI and LINLEY SANDERS Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.