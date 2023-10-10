Some Israelis abroad desperately try to head home — to join reserve military units, or just to help

LOS ANGELES (AP) — At the most harrowing of times, some Israeli citizens living overseas aren’t running from the war at home, but to it. From Athens to New York, they’re rushing to airports and diving into online chat groups for help. Some are yearning to serve, whether that means fighting in a military reserve unit or volunteering to shuttle supplies to those in need. It’s happening even as the war has already claimed at least 1,800 lives and shows no signs of abating. But travel is challenging. Many flights have been canceled to and from Israel. Some people are trying to get on charter flights to make their way to countries where flights are happening.

By JOCELYN NOVECK, MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS and AMY TAXIN Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.