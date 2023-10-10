Sweden’s police chief says escalation in gang violence is ‘extremely serious’

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden’s national police chief says an escalation in gang violence this year — with almost daily shootings and bombings that have claimed dozens of lives, including teenagers and innocent bystanders — is “extremely serious.” Sweden has grappled with gang violence for years but the latest surge has been exceptional, Anders Thornberg said at a news conference Tuesday, calling it “the most violence we have ever had in the country.” Twelve people died and five others were injured in attacks last month that Thornberg described as “terrorist-like violence.” The attacks are linked to feuding criminal gangs, which often recruit teenagers from socially disadvantaged immigrant neighborhoods to carry out hits.

