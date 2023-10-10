The future of electric vehicles looms over negotiations in the US autoworkers strike
By TOM KRISHER and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER
Associated Press
WAYNE, Mich. (AP) — Electric vehicles and their potential impact on job security have become central to negotiations in the U.S. autoworkers strike. General Motors, Ford and Jeep maker Stellantis plan to add 10 U.S. EV battery cell plants, mostly joint ventures with South Korean companies. The union wants to represent workers at the proposed battery factories and win them the same hourly pay and benefits as union workers. The United Auto Workers strike is now in its third week, and contract negotiations this year could have long-lasting consequences as the auto industry transforms itself.