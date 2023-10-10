UEFA picks UK-Ireland to host soccer’s 2028 European Championship. Italy-Turkey to stage Euro 2032

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has decided the future of soccer’s European Championship for the next decade. The United Kingdom and Ireland will host in 2028 and an unusual Italy-Turkey co-hosting plan was picked for 2032. The double hosting award was inevitable after former bid rivals Italy and Turkey united under one flag of convenience in July. That deal took Turkey out of the Euro 2028 contest. The five neighboring UEFA member federations of England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Ireland were long favored to win. Euro 2024 in Germany is an increasingly rare example in modern soccer of a single host nation. The executive committee of the European soccer governing body finally approved the 2028 and 2032 decisions on Tuesday.

