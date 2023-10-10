Ukraine’s Zelenskyy visits neighboring Romania to discuss security and boost ties
By STEPHEN McGRATH and ANDREEA ALEXANDRU
Associated press
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has traveled to neighboring Romania for talks with his counterpart on regional security and strengthening bilateral ties against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of his country. Zelenskyy met with President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday in the capital, Bucharest. The two are also expected to discuss security cooperation in the Black Sea region region. That’s according to a post by Zelenskyy on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. Zelenskyy described Romania — a NATO and European Union member — as “a friend who came to our help on our darkest day.”