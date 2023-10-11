An apartment fire in northwestern Spain kills 4 people, including 3 children

VIGO, Spain (AP) — Officials say three children and an adult have died and nine others were injured in a fire in an apartment building believed to be occupied by squatters in Spain’s northwestern city of Vigo. Spain’s state news agency Efe says the dead included a woman and three of her children. Efe said the father and another child were among the injured. The national government’s representative in the surrounding region of Galicia said the building’s owners reported that the apartments had been occupied by squatters. Police were investigating the cause of the fire, which started around 4 a.m.. Blanco said the four died from inhaling fumes. Officials said some 30 people lived in the building.

