Democratic challenger raises more campaign cash than GOP incumbent in Mississippi governor’s race

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Democratic challenger in the Mississippi governor’s race, Brandon Presley, has raised more campaign cash than Republican Gov. Tate Reeves so far this year. But finance reports filed Tuesday show that Reeves has more money left to spend in the final weeks of the race. Presley started this year with less than $1 million. He has raised nearly $8 million and still had about $1.8 million as of Sept. 30. Reeves started this year with nearly $8 million in two accounts. He has raised about $5 million and still had about $4.2 million at the end of September. The election is Nov. 7.

