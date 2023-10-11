Entrance to Baltimore Washington International Airport closed due to law enforcement investigation

BALTIMORE (AP) — Law enforcement has blocked traffic from entering the Baltimore Washington International Airport terminal. Airport officials cited a law enforcement investigation Wednesday afternoon. They said in a post on X that people already inside the terminal should remain in place for the time being. People replied to the post saying police were blocking foot traffic as well. They posted photos of gridlocked cars approaching the airport entrance. The Maryland Department of Emergency Management says Interstate 195 is closed at the Airport Boulevard exit. No additional information about the investigation is available.

