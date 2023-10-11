Ex-NFL player Sergio Brown arrested in Southern California in connection to mother’s slaying

Authorities say former NFL player Sergio Brown has been arrested in Southern California nearly a month after the body of his 73-year-old mother was found behind her suburban Chicago home. San Diego County Jail records show Wednesday that the 35-year-old Brown was booked into the facility Tuesday following a “fugitive arrest.” A San Diego District Attorney’s office spokesperson says Brown admitted his identity and waived extradition during a court hearing. WMAQ-TV reports that police said Brown was arrested as he attempted to reenter the United States from Mexico. Authorities began searching for Sergio Brown after Myrtle Brown’s body was found Sept. 17 near a creek in Maywood, west of Chicago. A medical examiner ruled her death a homicide.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.