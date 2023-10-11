Lidia dissipates after killing 1, injuring 2 near Mexico resort, Atlantic sees Tropical Storm Sean

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Lidia has dissipated after hitting land as a Category 4 hurricane near the resort of Puerta Vallarta. One person was killed by a falling tree and two others were injured after the hurricane made landfall on Tuesday and carried winds as high as 140 mph before moving inland. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Wednesday that Lidia’s winds were down to 35 mph as it dissipated about 145 miles north-northeast of the city of Guadalajara, Mexico’s second-largest metropolis. Also Wednesday, Tropical Storm Sean formed far out in the Atlantic, but it was not expected to strengthen much.

