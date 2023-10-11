Skip to Content
Nominated to be House speaker, Steve Scalise is left searching for Republican votes to win the gavel

By
Published 10:30 PM

By LISA MASCARO, FARNOUSH AMIRI and STEPHEN GROVES
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Having won the nomination to be the next House speaker, Rep. Steve Scalise is facing a familiar fight trying to shore up the votes. The House will gavel in at midday Thursday in anticipation of floor action to elect Scalise as speaker. But skeptical GOP colleagues are reluctant to give their support. It’s denying him the majority vote that will be needed to win the gavel. Scalise needs to peel off the more than 100 votes from his chief rival, Rep. Jim Jordan, the Judiciary Committee chairman favored by hardliners. It’s entering week two after Rep. Kevin McCarthy was ousted from the job and the House is essentially unable to function.

