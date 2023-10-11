Prominent patrol leader in NYC Orthodox Jewish community sentenced to 17 years for raping teenager

New York (AP) — A prominent crime patrol leader in New York City’s Orthodox Jewish community was sentenced to 17 years in prison for raping a teenage girl placed in his care. Jacob Daskal pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges he groomed and sexually abused a 15-year-old who was living with him and his wife in Brooklyn. Daskal had served as leader of the Borough Park Shomrim, a crime patrol group in an Orthodox Jewish section of Brooklyn with ties to the New York Police Department. Prosecutors say Daskal used his position to take advantage of the girl, who suffered from a troubled home life. Daskal expressed “overwhelming regret” for his actions at sentencing Wednesday.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.