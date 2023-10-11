Scalise is the GOP’s pick to be the House speaker but he faces an uncertain path. What happens next?
By MARY CLARE JALONICK
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The speaker of the House is normally elected every two years, in January, when the House organizes for a new session. A new election can be held if the speaker dies, resigns or is removed from office. What’s going on now in Washington is the first time an election is being held after the removal of Kevin McCarthy as speaker. Republicans on Wednesday nominated Majority Leader Steve Scalise as their nominee for speaker. Now the race is on to secure the 217 votes he’ll need on the House floor to win the gavel. But nearly half the GOP conference in the closed-door vote supported Rep. Jim Jordan, the Judiciary Committee chairman who was backed by Donald Trump.