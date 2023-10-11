The Supreme Court weighs whether South Carolina targeted Black voters in redistricting

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is taking up a congressional redistricting case from South Carolina that could shape the fight for partisan control of the House of Representatives. Arguments taking place at the high court Wednesday will focus on a coastal district held by Republican Rep. Nancy Mace. A lower court ordered the district redrawn after finding Republicans who control the state Legislature improperly moved Democratic-leaning Black voters into another district to make the seat safer for Mace. Republicans hold a thin margin in the U.S. House. Any change to competitive districts has a chance to alter the balance of power after the 2024 elections.

