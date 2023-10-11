Translations from Vietnamese, Arabic and Tamil are among finalists for National Translation Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Fiction originally written in Vietnamese, Polish and French and poetry in German and Arabic are among this year’s finalists for National Translation Awards. On Wednesday, the American Literary Translators Association announced lists of six finalists in prose and poetry, with winning translators in each category receiving $4,000. The books include a translation of poetry by the late Nobel laureate Nelly Sachs and a compilation of 37 poets from China’s Tang Dynasty, as translated by Wong May. Winners will be announced Nov. 11

