A possible Israeli ground war looms in Gaza. What weapons are wielded by those involved?

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli ground offensive in Gaza would further escalate the war raging since Hamas launched its unprecedented attack days ago. A ground invasion would threaten to draw in the Iranian-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah from the north. The United States already deployed one aircraft carrier group to the region, with another on the way. That reflects concerns of a widening conflict and is meant to deters Iran and others. All the countries and groups involved wield a variety of weapons that would support a ground offensive. That ranges from Israel with America’s most-advanced fighter jet and a sophisticated missile defense system to Hamas fighters using locally produced missiles to target Israelis.

