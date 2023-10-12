An Israeli jewelry designer described as ‘the softest soul’ has been abducted, her family says
By LAURIE KELLMAN
Associated Press
Moran Stela Yanai’s family is speaking about the Israeli woman who loved making jewelry and protecting animals. Her brother-in-law, Dan Mor, says in an interview that the family was alarmed over the weekend when she disappeared from a desert rave after Hamas’ incursion into Israel from the Gaza Strip. Then they were horrified to recognize her in a TikTok video, seated on the ground looking terrified. Now, they’re telling the world about the 40-year-old artist, sister and aunt while they await news on her fate. She’s one of more than 150 Israelis abducted and believed taken to Gaza by Hamas militants during their deadly attack.