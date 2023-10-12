Armenia wants a UN court to impose measures aimed at protecting rights of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Armenia is urging the United Nations’ top court to impose new interim orders on Azerbaijan. The leader of Armenia’s legal team said on Thursday that the orders should prevent what he called “ethnic cleansing” of the Nagorno-Karabakh region by Azerbaijan from becoming irreversible. Armenia is asking judges at the International Court of Justice for 10 “provisional measures” aimed at protecting the rights of ethnic Armenians from the Nagorno-Karabakh region that Azerbaijan reclaimed last month following a swift military operation. Lawyers for Azerbaijan are scheduled to respond on Thursday afternoon. The court will likely rule on the request within weeks.

