Billie Jean King still globetrotting in support of investment, equity in women’s sports

NEW YORK (AP) — Billie Jean King is still globetrotting for women’s sports. She attended the Women’s World Cup in Australia, kicked off the player draft for the new women’s professional hockey league in Toronto and is opening a London office for a tennis business venture involving the international Billie Jean King Cup. That’s all in the last three months for King, who turns 80 in November. On Thursday, King and about 60 athletes will celebrate the 50th anniversary of equal prize money at the U.S. Open and winning the “Battle of the Sexes” tennis match at her annual awards dinner for the Women’s Sports Foundation in New York.

