Ecuadorians are picking a new president, but their demands for safety will be hard to meet

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Voters in Ecuador are getting ready to pick a new president. Their choices in Sunday’s runoff election are an heir to a banana empire and an attorney. In a different year or in another country, their respective business and lawyering experience might help them deliver on campaign promises. But all that Ecuadorians want is safety, and they expect it in a tiny fraction of the time that has taken other countries to address the issue. Virtually no one in Ecuador feels safe after surging violence tied to drug trafficking engulfed the South American country, even claiming the life of a presidential candidate.

