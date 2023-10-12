English Football Association to honor the Israeli and Palestinian victims at Wembley Stadium

LONDON (AP) — The English Football Association says it will pay tribute to the Israeli and Palestinian victims of the war in the Middle East when England hosts Australia in a friendly match at Wembley Stadium. Plans do not include lighting up the national stadium’s iconic arch in the colors of Israel’s flag. The FA has come under increasing calls to light up the arch as a mark of respect. The soccer body says the England and Australia teams will wear black armbands and observe a moment of silence before kick off and it will only permit “flags, replica kits and other representations of nationality” for the nations competing.

