Five officers shot and wounded in Minnesota, authorities say; suspect not in custody

PRINCETON, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say five law enforcement officers were shot and wounded in an incident near the east-central Minnesota city of Princeton. The suspect wasn’t in custody and the incident was ongoing hours later Thursday. Robbinsdale Police Capt. John Elder says three of the officers were taken to North Memorial Hospital in the Minneapolis suburb of Robbinsdale while two were taken to a hospital in St. Cloud. Elder says none of the wounds appeared to be life-threatening. Elder said he didn’t immediately know which departments the wounded officers were from, but that they came from multiple agencies. The area is about 50 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

