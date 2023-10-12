French police are probing possible poisoning of Russian journalist who denounced Ukraine war on TV

PARIS (AP) — French prosecutors are investigating a suspected poisoning of a Russian journalist who fled Russia after denouncing the war in Ukraine on live TV. The Paris prosecutor’s office said Marina Ovsyannikova called emergency services and was hospitalized after suddenly falling ill at her Paris apartment on Thursday. The office says she suspected she’d been poisoned. Police are examining her apartment. Ovsyannikova used to work at Russian state television Channel One. She drew international attention in March 2022 after appearing behind the anchor of an evening news broadcast with a sign that said, “Stop the war, don’t believe the propaganda, they are lying to you here.” Reporters Without Borders helped Ovsyannikova escape Russia and settle in France.

