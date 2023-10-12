Germany is aiming to ease deportations as the government faces intense pressure on migration

BERLIN (AP) — The German government has drawn up legislation to ease deportations of unsuccessful asylum-seekers and plans to discuss measures to tackle migration with the opposition as it tries to defuse what has become a major political problem. Shelters for migrants and refugees have been filling up in recent months as significant numbers of asylum-seekers add to more than 1 million Ukrainians who have arrived since the start of the war in their homeland. It’s a problem across Germany, and local and state officials have been demanding more funds from the federal government. Rising concern over migration was one factor in poor performances for the three governing parties in a pair of state elections on Sunday.

