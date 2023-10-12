Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone’s parents safely arrive home from Israel

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone’s parents have safely arrived home from Israel. They were among about 50 people affiliated with a Naples, Florida-based church who were in the country. Anzalone posted on social media on Thursday morning that his parents are headed home. His mother later posted on Instagram that the group arrived safely. Sal and Judy Anzalone were in a Jerusalem hotel as Israel vowed an unprecedented offensive against Hamas after the Islamic militant group’s fighters broke through the border fence Saturday and stormed into the country’s south. The war between Israel and Hamas has claimed at least 2,200 lives.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.