Police seek assault charges against 3 Rhode Island men in death of New England Patriots fan

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts police are pursuing assault and battery and disorderly conduct charges against three Rhode Island men in the recent death of a fan at a New England Patriots game. The Foxborough Police Department said in a statement Thursday that it was going to court to seek charges against the men in the Sept. 17 altercation at Gillette Stadium that preceded the death of 53-year-old Dale Mooney, of Newmarket, New Hampshire. Police didn’t name the men. Mooney was punched at least twice in the head during an altercation with other fans. The Norfolk County District Attorney’s office found that Mooney didn’t suffer a “traumatic injury” in the stands, but that he did have a medical issue.

