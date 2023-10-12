Polish government warns of disinformation after fake messages are sent out before election

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s government is warning citizens to beware of a disinformation campaign after some people got fake messages saying the ruling party was offering free funerals for pensioners. The country is facing a crucial national election on Sunday, and the fake messages and the warnings come as cyber experts have warned of the risks of a disinformation campaign targeting the country. The ruling party, Law and Justice, denied that it has made such a campaign promise and the government issued a warning on social media. It’s not clear if the messages were meant to harm or hurt the ruling party. A top security official has called them part of a Russian effort to disrupt Poland’s elections.

