Syria says Israeli airstrikes hit airports in Damascus and Aleppo, damaging their runways

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian state media says Israeli airstrikes have hit the international airports of the Syrian capital Damascus and the northern city of Aleppo amid regional tensions, damaging their runways and putting them out of service. State news agency SANA quoted an unnamed military official on Thursday as saying that no one was hurt in the attack. The Israeli military declined to comment. Israel has targeted airports and sea ports in the government-held parts of Syria in an apparent attempt to prevent arms shipments from Iran to militant groups backed by Tehran, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

