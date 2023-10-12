The case of a Memphis man charged with trying to enter a Jewish school with a gun is moving forward

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The case of a Tennessee man charged with trying to enter his former Jewish school with a gun and firing shots at a contractor who was working there can now be presented to a grand jury for a possible indictment. A judge signed off on Joel Bowman’s request to waive a preliminary hearing Thursday during which the contractor could have testified about what happened when Bowman went to Margolin Hebrew Academy-Feinstone Yeshiva of the South on July 31 in Memphis. Authorities say Bowman was denied entry to the school before he shot at the contractor, who was not hit. Bowman was later shot and wounded by police. He has pleaded not guilty to attempted second-degree murder.

