US says it found health and safety violations at a GM joint venture battery plant in Ohio

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. Labor Department says investigators found 19 safety and health violations at a General Motors joint venture electric vehicle battery plant in Ohio during a two-week period this year. The department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has proposed fining Ultium Cells LLC $270,091 for the alleged violations at a recently opened factory in Warren, Ohio. The plant is a joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solution. The Labor Department says in a statement that inspectors found that Ultium Cells didn’t comply with federal safety standards for use of personal protective equipment including respirators. Messages were left Thursday seeking comment from Ultium Cells and GM.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.