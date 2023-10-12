With funding for Kansas schools higher, the attorney general wants to close their lawsuit

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ Republican attorney general has asked the state’s highest court to reward the GOP-controlled Legislature for following through on a decade’s worth of court-mandated education funding increases by closing a lawsuit filed by local school districts. The action requested Wednesday by Attorney General Kris Kobach’s office would make it harder for local school districts to force higher spending in the future. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly opposes the request. With the case still open, the school districts can go directly to the state Supreme Court if they believe lawmakers have not provided adequate funding. Over the past decade, Kansas has boosted education funding by 39%.

