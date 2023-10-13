11 sent to hospital after ammonia leak at Southern California building

BUENA PARK, Calif. (AP) — An ammonia leak at a Southern California business has sent 11 people to the hospital. The Orange County Fire Authority says the leak was reported shortly before 9:15 a.m. Friday in a commercial building in Buena Park. The building was evacuated and 12 people were decontaminated. Eleven were sent to hospitals. Authorities say they are in stable condition. There’s no immediate word on what caused the leak. Exposure to high levels of ammonia in the air can irritate the skin, eyes, throat and lungs and cause coughing and burns, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

