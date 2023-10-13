Ban on electronic skill games in Virginia reinstated by state Supreme Court

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A ban on electronic skill games in Virgnia went back into effect Friday after the state Supreme Court vacated an injunction that had let thousands of the games remain in gas stations, bars and conveniece stores. The injunction was issued by a lower court in an ongoing lawsuit that argues the ban is a violation of free speech. But a panel of three Supreme Court justices found that the suit is unlikely to succeed. The state has gone back and forth on whether the games should be allowed. The lawsuit is now set to go to trial in December.

