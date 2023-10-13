China’s inflation data show economy in doldrums despite a slight improvement in trade

HONG KONG (AP) — China’s economy remains in the doldrums, with prices falling due to slack demand from consumers and businesses. Data released Friday showed consumer prices remained flat in September compared with a year earlier, while wholesale prices fell 2.5%. Exports and imports also fell last month as demand fell in overseas markets. The faltering recovery of the world’s second largest economy from the shocks of the COVID-19 pandemic is dragging on regional and global growth, though economists have said the worst might have passed. Trade ticked up slightly from the month before and manufacturing is showing signs of improvement.

