Cricket and flag football are among five sports nearing inclusion for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

MUMBAI, India (AP) — Flag football and cricket were among five sports that took their next step toward inevitably being added to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The other three sports are baseball-softball, lacrosse and squash. The International Olympic Committee executive board recommended all five sports that were formally requested Monday by organizers of the LA Games. IOC president Thomas Bach says “these proposals have been accepted as a package.” Final elevation to the 2028 program will come Monday at a meeting of about 100 IOC members who typically rubberstamp the board’s views.

