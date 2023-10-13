Georgia woman sentenced to 30 years in prison in child care death of 4-month-old

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — A suburban Atlanta woman has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the 2021 murder of a 4-month-old who died after she placed him to sleep on his abdomen. A judge sentenced 48-year-old Amanda Hickey on Friday after families of children she abused gave emotional testimony against her. Charlie Cronmiller was being cared for in Hickey’s Little Lovey child care center when he died. Hickey didn’t check on him for more than two hours before finding him covered in vomit and not breathing. Video showed her abusing other children, as well.

