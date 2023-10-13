Iowa jurors clear man charged with murder in shooting deaths of 2 students

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Jurors have cleared an Iowa man charged with murder in the shooting deaths of two students at a Des Moines alternative school, a month after another man was convicted for his role in the killings. Jurors acquitted 20-year-old Bravon Tukes of two counts of first-degree murder and single counts of attempted murder, criminal gang participation and willful injury causing serious injury. The decision came about a month after jurors convicted another man on charges stemming from the Jan. 23 shooting deaths of two students at the Starts Right Here program. The shooting killed Gionni Dameron and Rashad Carr. Will Keeps, a former Chicago gang member and rapper who started the program for at-risk teens, was injured.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.