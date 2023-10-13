Skip to Content
Kaiser Permanente reaches a tentative deal with health care worker unions after a recent strike

Published 7:33 AM

By The Associated Press

Unions representing 75,000 health care workers who recently held a strike against industry giant Kaiser Permanente over wages and staffing shortages have reached a tentative agreement with the company. The three-day strike last week involving workers in multiple states officially ended last Saturday and workers returned to their jobs in Kaiser’s hospitals and clinics that serve nearly 13 million Americans. Kaiser Permanente, based in Oakland, California, confirmed the deal in a social media post. The unions had said bargaining sessions had been scheduled for this week.

