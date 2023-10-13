Law restricting bathroom use for Idaho transgender students to go into effect as challenge continues

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho law restricting which bathrooms transgender students can use in schools will go into effect while a court challenge plays out. The Idaho Statesman reports Chief U.S. District Judge David Nye on Thursday denied a request to keep the law from being enforced until the lawsuit is resolved. Nye said the plaintiff failed to meet a burden showing their constitutional challenge would succeed. The law prohibits transgender students from using restrooms and locker rooms that align with their gender identity. Other students can sue their school if they encounter a student using a bathroom that doesn’t align with their sex assigned at birth.

