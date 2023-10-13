LeVar Burton will host National Book Awards ceremony, replacing Drew Barrymore

NEW YORK (AP) — LeVar Burton will host next month’s National Book Awards ceremony. He replaces Drew Barrymore, who was dropped because of her decision to resume taping of her show during the writers’ strike. The National Book Foundation presents the awards. It announced Burton’s selection Friday. He also hosted the ceremony in 2019. Burton recently served as honorary chair of Banned Books Week, when stores and libraries highlight works that have been challenged or censored. He is known for his roles in the TV miniseries “Roots” and in “Star Trek: The Next Generation.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.