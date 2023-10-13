Lexi Thompson makes bold run at PGA Tour cut in Las Vegas, but 2 late bogeys stall her bid

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Lexi Thompson looked to be on the verge of becoming the first woman in 78 years to make the cut on the PGA Tour. Two late bogeys stopped her. She missed a 6-foot birdie chance at the end. The 28-year-old American shot 69 in the Shriners Children’s Open. She finished two rounds at even par and was likely to have the weekend off. The cut was at 2 under with half the field still on the course. Thompson missed by one shot the record by a female on the PGA Tour. Michelle Wie twice shot 68 in the Sony Open.

