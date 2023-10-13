Pakistan says suspects behind this week’s killing of an anti-India militant have been arrested
LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say several suspects behind this week’s killing of a member of an outlawed anti-India militant group in a mosque attack have been arrested. The arrests took place in multiple raids over the past two days. That’s according to the police chief in eastern Punjab province. The gunmen in Wednesday’s attack opened fire at the worshippers, killing Shahid Latif, a member of an outlawed anti-India militant group, and two others before fleeing the scene. The police chief did not provide further details on the identity of the arrested suspects.