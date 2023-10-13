Schumer says he’s leading a bipartisan group of senators to Israel to show ‘unwavering’ US support

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is headed to Israel this weekend to discuss what resources the United States can provide for its war against Hamas. The New York Democrat’s office said Friday he’s leading a bipartisan group of senators to the country “to show the United States’ unwavering support.” Schumer is the first Jewish majority leader of the Senate and the highest-ranking Jewish elected official in the U.S. The visit comes as Congress is considering how much money and equipment to send to Israel and as Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretry Lloyd Austin have visited in recent days.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.