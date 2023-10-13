The AP Interview: EU President Michel warns about spillover of Israel-Hamas war into Europe

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leader Charles Michel has warned in The AP Interview that the Israel-Hamas war could create a surge in refugees heading for Europe, raising the risk of spurring on anti-migrant forces, deepening divisions and inflaming tensions between supporters of Israel and the Palestinians. Michel, who heads the EU Council of member states, says that “if there would be more difficulties at the regional level, we would have immediately huge difficulties on the European soil because of the refugees.” He’s been speaking ahead of an EU-US summit in Washington with President Biden, as the trans-Atlantic partners step up diplomatic efforts to prevent the war from escalating.

