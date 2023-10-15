A third-generation Israeli soldier has been missing for over a week. Her family can only wait.
By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN
Associated Press
A 19-year-old Israel Defense Forces soldier assured her mother that she was busy but OK in a text message roughly three hours after the Hamas attack started lasted Saturday morning. Roni Eshel’s parents haven’t heard from her since. They’re desperate to find out what happened to their daughter, a third-generation Israeli soldier who was stationed at a military base near the Gaza border. Her father, Eyal Eshel, says the IDF considers her missing. The family fears she has been kidnapped. A week later, all they can do is wait for news.